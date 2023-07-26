Susquehanna Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

