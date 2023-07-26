FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $17.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.36. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 430,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

