Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $4.75

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.30 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 4.7 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,776,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994,459. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.