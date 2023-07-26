NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 2,203,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

