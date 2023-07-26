NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 2,203,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
