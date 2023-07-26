Robert W. Baird Boosts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $260.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.52. 387,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28. Medpace has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $264.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 353,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Medpace by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 218,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

