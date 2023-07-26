Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 10,455,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,071. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 7.62. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 237,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

