Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.2 %

ALV traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. 760,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,526. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

