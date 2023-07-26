Zacks Research Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 340,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

