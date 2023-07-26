NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $217.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,427. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

