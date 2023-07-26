Financial Comparison: Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) & Its Rivals

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Elisa Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elisa Oyj and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elisa Oyj 4 2 4 0 2.00 Elisa Oyj Competitors 700 2123 3945 108 2.50

Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $56.90, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 175.98%. Given Elisa Oyj’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elisa Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Elisa Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elisa Oyj pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.7% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Elisa Oyj lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elisa Oyj and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elisa Oyj N/A N/A 44.12 Elisa Oyj Competitors $8.38 billion $829.47 million -276.12

Elisa Oyj’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elisa Oyj. Elisa Oyj is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elisa Oyj and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A Elisa Oyj Competitors -4.85% -12.77% 1.26%

Summary

Elisa Oyj rivals beat Elisa Oyj on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services. The company provides Elisa IndustrIQ for industrial software; Elisa Polystar for telecom software; and Elisa Videra that provides virtual communication solutions. It also offers solutions for automation of network management and operation for mobile operators; IoT solutions for industries; and ICT and online services. The company serves consumers, corporates, and public administration organizations. Elisa Oyj was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

