H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) vs. Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Financial Analysis

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Whitbread and H World Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitbread N/A N/A N/A H World Group -1.23% -1.99% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Whitbread and H World Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A H World Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

H World Group has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given H World Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Whitbread.

38.4% of Whitbread shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitbread and H World Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 23.46 H World Group $2.01 billion 7.11 -$264.00 million ($0.11) -398.82

Whitbread has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H World Group. H World Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H World Group beats Whitbread on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

