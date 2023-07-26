Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. 1,288,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

