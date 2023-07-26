Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 27,829,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,979,434. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

