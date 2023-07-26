General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.