South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head-To-Head Survey

Silvergate Capital and South Plains Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and South Plains Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.02 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.02 South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.89 $58.24 million $2.98 8.82

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% South Plains Financial 22.31% 14.89% 1.33%

Dividends

This table compares Silvergate Capital and South Plains Financial's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 653.8%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silvergate Capital and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 5 5 1 0 1.64 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 4,922.22%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

