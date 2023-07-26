Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.7% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication 0 0 0 0 N/A Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Competitors 700 2123 3945 108 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 170.85%. Given Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A N/A Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Competitors -4.85% -12.77% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication N/A N/A 1.57 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Competitors $8.38 billion $829.47 million -276.12

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services. In addition, it provides virtual server services; Bcyber services; smart business services; private virtual PBX services; and B144 service, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, BCam, Wi-Fi, SMS, and remote backup. Further, the company offers infrastructure services, company's network connection, billing services, and space leasing; and operates and maintains radio transmitters for broadcasting of radio and television contents. Additionally, it provides basic telephone, browsing and data communications, messaging, push to talk, Internet of Things, and servicing and repair services, as well as sells terminal equipment. Furthermore, the company provides cellular communication services; multi-channel digital satellite television, over the Internet, and value added services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Holon, Israel.

