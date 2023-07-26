Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Rightmove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.64% -15.89% -4.22% Rightmove N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and Rightmove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.19 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -0.87 Rightmove N/A N/A N/A $0.86 16.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rightmove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rightmove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rightmove shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for comScore and Rightmove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rightmove 1 3 1 0 2.00

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 264.58%. Rightmove has a consensus target price of $560.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,852.75%. Given Rightmove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rightmove is more favorable than comScore.

Summary

Rightmove beats comScore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

