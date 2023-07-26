Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 38,537,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,310. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

