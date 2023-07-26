Susquehanna Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.12. 7,550,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

