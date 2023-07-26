Susquehanna Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $300.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.12. 7,550,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.67.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
