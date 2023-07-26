Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,582. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.