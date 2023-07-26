Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.70.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

