Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

AR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

