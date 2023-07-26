Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.70. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

