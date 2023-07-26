Susquehanna Trims RTX (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $110.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 20,090,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.