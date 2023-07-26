RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,090,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

