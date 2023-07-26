eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. eBay updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.01 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

eBay stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 6,622,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

