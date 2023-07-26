Regina Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 7,788,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,499. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 67.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

