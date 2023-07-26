First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

First Merchants Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 221,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Merchants by 484.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.