Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

