General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.11. General Motors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$8.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,563. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

