Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. 747,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

