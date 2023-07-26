3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. 3M also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.10 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $112.72. 5,571,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in 3M by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

