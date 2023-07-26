Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 124,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,017. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

