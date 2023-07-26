Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $532,000 in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 million, a P/E ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.84%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

