Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

MSI stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $295.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.