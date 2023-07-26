Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIOO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,024. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.