First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.