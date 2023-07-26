Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,423,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 90,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

