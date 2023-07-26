Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPL traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,509.49. 22,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,353. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,356.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,620.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

