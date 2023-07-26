Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,994 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 145,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,434. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $809.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

