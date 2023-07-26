Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ON traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,803. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

