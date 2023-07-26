Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. 4,405,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

