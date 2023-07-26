Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 95,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

