Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 182,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 651,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 273,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,195. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

