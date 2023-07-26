Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 1,566,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

