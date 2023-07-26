Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 431,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1,100.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 341,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

