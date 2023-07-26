Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $591,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,396. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

