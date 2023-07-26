Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Bank of America lowered their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,514. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

