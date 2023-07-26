Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,577. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.