abrdn plc Has $610,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 1,358,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,291. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

